The free haircut event will take place from 1-4 p.m. on April 23.

MIDLAND, Texas — Several barbers from the community will be coming together to host a 'Cuts for Autism' event on April 23.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. on 800 N. Big Spring Street, at the Midland YMCA.

Barbers will be giving out free haircuts and sensory toys for kids with disabilities.