Barbara Yarbrough surprised with LifeChanger of the Year award

MIDLAND, Texas — LifeChanger of the Year, a national program that recognizes educators and school employees who make a difference in the lives of students, has recognized one of Midland ISD's own.
Barbara Yarbrough, a longtime member of the district family and a parent liaison for South Elementary, has been selected as a winner of the LifeChanger of the Year Award.
Yarbrough was surprised at the school with a special award ceremony on Thursday. She was given $2,500 for herself and $2,500 to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.
She is also one of five grand prize finalists. The grand prize winner will receive an extra $5,000.
For more info on LifeChanger of the Year, you can click or tap here.