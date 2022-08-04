Barbara Yarbrough surprised with LifeChanger of the Year award

Yarbrough was given $2,500 for herself and $2,500 to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.

MIDLAND, Texas — LifeChanger of the Year, a national program that recognizes educators and school employees who make a difference in the lives of students, has recognized one of Midland ISD's own.

Barbara Yarbrough, a longtime member of the district family and a parent liaison for South Elementary, has been selected as a winner of the LifeChanger of the Year Award.

Yarbrough was surprised at the school with a special award ceremony on Thursday. She was given $2,500 for herself and $2,500 to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.

She is also one of five grand prize finalists. The grand prize winner will receive an extra $5,000.