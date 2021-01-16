Bank of America closed due to COVID-19

The Grant Avenue location in Odessa left many customers in the dark when it temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — These days, banks have made it easy for people to access their money, whether it be through an app or online, but there are people who still like to go to the bank itself. However, lots of customers ran into a problem when the Bank of America on Grant Avenue in Odessa closed.

Customers claimed that they weren't notified of the bank's closure and had little to no communication from the bank for a couple weeks while it was closed.

It turns out that the bank closed because of COVID-19. This left customers with only a few options.

The first was to use the ATM at that location, but several customers reported negative experiences with the ATM and left them with even more problems.

The second option was to go to a Bank of America location in Midland. This was another problem as some customers didn't have the means to travel from Odessa to Midland just to go to the bank.

This begs the question, when will the Grant Avenue location open back up?