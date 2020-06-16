BALMORHEA, Texas — Balmorhea State Park is getting ready for a big expansion.

Currently at 108 acres, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department acquired 643 acres of land to bring the park size to an impressive 751 acres.

"I am very thankful for everyone involved in making this happen as it will impact the park for years to come,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks.

Access to this land will not be available for some time, but eventually, the plan is to open up new trails for nature watching and scenic overlooks.

The park remains closed at this time for multiple construction projects. Information on its reopening and when this new land will be accessible to the public will be announced at a later time.

