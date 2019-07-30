BALMORHEA, Texas — Balmorhea State Park will be closing once again for repairs.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife website has a post stating the entire park will close on September 3 for repairs. Additionally, there will be an installation of a new septic system.

According to the website the projected date of reopening will be March 1, 2020.

As of July 30, the park is open with the exception of the San Solomon Courts and campground due to construction.

Due to the septic system issues, the showers at the pool bathhouses are unavailable through the rest of summer until the park opens again.

The park has been closed and reopened regularly over the past couple of years, thanks to issues with the pool's foundation and the release gate.

To stay up to date on park repairs you can visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

RELATED: Balmorhea State Park Pool to reopen in time for summer

RELATED: Balmorhea bourbon supports a good cause

RELATED: Balmorhea State Park Pool reopens after restoration