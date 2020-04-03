BALMORHEA, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced they will be extending the closure of Balmorhea State Park to summer 2020.

The extension will allow several major construction projects underway at the park to be completed without impacting visitors' experiences or their safety.

The construction projects in progress at Balmorhea State Park include:

removal and replacement of all existing septic systems

replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and limestone

reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board

completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts

renovations to the manager’s house and concession building

The park has been closed and reopened several times over the past two years to allow for various construction projects.

For more information on the park and when it will reopen you can check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

