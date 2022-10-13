Balmorhea ISD adopts modifications to current policies to allow staff to begin process of conceal carry of firearms on school grounds

The decision will add another layer of protection for school safety, with the choice completely voluntary.

BALMORHEA, Texas — Balmorhea ISD held a school board meeting Wednesday night, and there was one big ticket item on the agenda.

The school board voted to adopt modifications to its existing policies when it comes to permitting certain employees who are licensed to carry a firearm to do so while on school grounds, at school-sponsored or school-related activities, in a district vehicle, and at school board meetings.

However, the modifications won’t allow concealed carry to take place immediately, as this only starts the process to add another layer of safety for students and staff.

The community came out to have their voices heard in Balmorhea as school safety was at the forefront.

“This is a big decision for the community and a big decision for the school district, and it was one of those things that we decided we needed to address now versus later,” said John Massey, Superintendent of Balmorhea. “We don’t know what could happen, you know we’re remote, so we need to best protect our kids anyway we can.”

Concealed carry for staff will be completely voluntary, and the process will be exhaustive.

“The layer that we introduced tonight is a concealed carry for our staff,” said Massey. “It would be very select staff. It will be those that go through the training, go through psychological evaluations in order to ensure that they are the right candidate for the position.”

Balmorhea currently has a deputy on site, and this decision will help keep the school safe from the unknown.

“We have a great partnership with the sheriff’s office, and he has been very, very great and gracious for our community,” said Massey. “We’re just looking at different layers in which we can have protection. We don’t ever know where it’s coming from. We don’t know who’s involved. We would like to have those layers to protect our students. And, again, in case those deputies get called away from here, we still have some protection for our kids.”