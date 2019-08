A planned balloon release will now be a candlelight vigil, to mourn and remember all innocent lives that were taken in multiple cities around the world.

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 11.

Where: Memorial Garden park (Also known as Buffalo Wallow)

4730 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX 79762

Odessa resident, Rebecca Swink will be hosting the morning vigil. She encourages everyone to RSVP on her Facebook event and to bring your own candle and luminary bag.

