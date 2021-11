All proceeds from the chocolate chess pie will go to the soup kitchen.

MIDLAND, Texas — One bakery in Midland is making it easy to give back this holiday season.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop has a project called "Pie it Forward" to benefit the community.

For the entire month of November, all proceeds from the special pie flavor Chocolate Chess will go to benefit the Midland Soup Kitchen.

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry works to provide free home-cooked meals for those in need through community donations.

The bakery is located at 4400 North Midland Drive.