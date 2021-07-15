Back to school supply drives looking for donations

School will be starting back up soon and children in the community need help getting supplies.

MIDLAND, Texas — School will be starting up again in August, and locations around the community are already starting to gather school supplies to help children in the community.

These drives are looking for donations or basic school supplies if you are interested in helping out.

Familia Dental Odessa is holding a supply drive, and will also be giving out 100 free backpacks with basic supplies on July 31. Donations can be dropped off at their location at 1401 E 8th Street.

Midland Soup Kitchen is also looking to fill backpacks for children. Their goal is to supply over 300 children with basic school supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the ministry at 1401 Orchard Lane from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.