Baby Box saves a life in Hobbs

A newborn baby was placed in the box safe and sound Saturday.

HOBBS, N.M. — The baby box located at Fire Station 1 in Hobbs served its purpose Saturday as a newborn baby was placed safe and sound in the compartment midday.

Hobbs Fire Department B shift responded to the safety alarm which notified staff as soon as the compartment door closed.

The infant, found to be healthy and well care for by the Fire Department, was immediately transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital to be examined and receive medical treatment.

Each police station, fire department, and hospital are considered to be safe haven sites which by New Mexico law shall accept an infant without the individual or parent being subject to criminal prosecution. A newborn baby up to 90 days old may be surrendered at one of these sites without worry of repercussions to the parent(s) in the state of New Mexico.