'So full of life': Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in mobile home fire

Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old who recently died in a fire, is remembered as loving, spunky and fun by her Aunt Kristi Diaz.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Kristi Diaz describes her late niece Azaria Williams as a loving, spunky and fun little girl.

The 11-year-old died last Saturday in her family's mobile home fire.

"She’s just an absolutely amazing little girl, she would do anything for anybody," said Diaz.

With a week approaching of her passing, Diaz is now left with the sweet memories of her niece.

"She was always just so comforting to our family even when we were having a bad day she’d be like 'Come sit by me,'" said Diaz. "She’d give us kisses and hug us and she was just full of life so joyful and so full of life."

Diaz said when you saw Azaria, you saw her with her baby doll.

"Everywhere she went she’d have to have her baby dolls with her, she absolutely loved babies," Diaz said.

Just last week, Azaria was back starting her first day of school, a place her Aunt says she truly loved.

"She absolutely loved school, she loved her friends and her teachers, every single teacher she had she loved but she loved getting on the bus every morning," said Diaz.

Now with her family making funeral arrangements to remember her life that was cut too short, they're taking it one day at a time together for her.

"We’re taking it day by day it’s really hard. It’s almost been a week and we’re getting through it but it’s been very hard especially for my sister, that was her baby girl, she’d do anything for her. It’s just very hard," said Diaz. "She’s absolutely a wonderful person who is truly going to be missed by so many."

Funeral arrangements have been set for Azaria Williams. Services will be held at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Midland at 11 a.m. on Aug. 23.

She'll be laid to rest at American Heritage Cemetery.