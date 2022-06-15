Award-winning gospel artist stops in Odessa to celebrate Juneteenth

ODESSA, Texas —
The First Baptist Church of Odessa and the Black Cultural Council of Odessa welcomed Grammy-winning artist Fred Hammond Wednesday for a night of live music and celebration.
Hammond said that celebrating Juneteenth on this scale has been a long time coming.
“It’s good to know that now we can recognize it and that it’s embraced by the entire culture Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, whatever,” Hammond said. “Man it's good to be able to do it multiculturally, to be able to have us here together, all colors, all nationalities, to be able to say ‘man listen, let’s enjoy each other.'”
