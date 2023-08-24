'Awaken the Desert' Christian Music Festival to take place on August 26

This event will start at 10:00 a.m. and run until Midnight It will happen at 1009 W. 10th Street. Christian speakers and artists will be attending this event. There will also be food and music at this free event.

" This is a free event and open to all ages in the community and surrounding areas," said Dusty Coulston, the Event Coordinator for the festival. "Bring your lawn chair, your shade umbrella. We are gonna have food trucks and vendors, but you are still welcome to bring your ice chest. Just no ice bottles or alcohol. Just come and enjoy the day and worshipping and fellowshipping, and hope you get something out of it."