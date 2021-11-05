Autopsy results show Big Spring man who was attacked by dog died from heart attack

Police say the owner of the dog has signed an owner release to have it put down.

BIG SPRING, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the attack.)

Big Spring Police have released the official cause of death of a man who was attacked by a dog on May 10.

Preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death for John Henry, 46, was a heart attack.

However, investigators say they believe the heart attack was caused by the dog attack.

The dog's owner has already signed an owner release for euthanasia, but the dog is being monitored for rabies prior to being put down.

Police say Henry was outside the residence when the dog attacked him and was not at large prior to the attack.