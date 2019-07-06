MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2009 cold case involving the homicide of Pamela McDonald.

A reward of $2,500.00 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

On April 5, 2009, Pamela McDonald of Midland was reported missing. She was last seen on April 2, 2009 at approximately 1:00 AM leaving her residence in her 2001 silver Lincoln Towncar. Soon after disappearing, her vehicle was located at a rest area in Ward County.

In January 2012, her skeletal remains were located in Upton County not far from the Midland County line. The case remains unsolved and is currently under active investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case you are encouraged to contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office or he Texas Rangers. To be eligible for a cash reward please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 432- 694-TIPS. You will remain anonymous because no caller ID is ever used.

You may also leave a secured tip online at midlandcrimestoppers.com.