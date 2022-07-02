Authorities searching for man, child missing in Big Bend National Park

The two are from Fort Stockton and were last seen on Jan. 28.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — The National Park Service, Big Bend National Park and the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office, Alpine Resident Agency Office, are asking for information from the public about a missing man and child who recently traveled to the park.

On Jan. 28, the last day they were seen, Hector Flores, Jr., 49, and his daughter, Luna Flores, 9, traveled from Fort Stockton to Big Bend National Park, in a blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck.

The truck was later found abandoned along the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road, with many of their personal belongings inside. Authorities believe that they may be traveling on foot inside the park, without the proper clothing or equipment to do so.

Hector has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. Luna has black hair and brown eyes.

Several agencies have joined the search to hike the area, drive the backcountry roads and search from the air using helicopters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide a tip may remain anonymous.