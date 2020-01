ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Department are on the scene of what officials are calling a "relatively large grass fire."

It's near the intersection of N. Loop 338 and Hwy 385.

People are being advised to avoid the area. Crews have shut down southbound lanes as they work to put out the fire. Traffic is being diverted on to Cottonwood.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

Videos courtesy of Brittney Leyva.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.