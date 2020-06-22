MIDLAND, Texas — Authorities are responding after a gas line was hit on Wadley and A. Street in Midland.

Midland Police and the Central Fire Department responded to the call around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning.

A City of Midland spokesperson tells us that traffic is being blocked off between I and A street on Wadley to provide responders space to work. Drivers in the area should be aware and seek alternate routes if possible.

Atmos tells us an eight foot gas line was cut in the area.

There is no word on this time if there is any serious threat or if residents are being evacuated.

NewsWest 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

One person dead following crash early Sunday morning

Odessa police investigating a hit and run