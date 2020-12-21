x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local

Draft language sent for bill to transfer control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS, Gov. Abbott says

Tweeted on Dec. 21, the governor said the draft language comes "just in time for Christmas."

AUSTIN, Texas — Draft language for a proposed law regarding police funding has been "sent," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet.

Tweeted on Dec. 21, the governor said the draft language comes "just in time for Christmas."

"The Legislative Council has sent draft language for a proposed law that would transfer control of the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott tweeted. "One way or another we will pass a law to keep Austin safe."

RELATED: 

Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he's considering placing law enforcement for Central Austin under state control

'Operation Undaunted.' Federal authorities announce plan to address violent crime in Central Texas

The Texas Tribune reported early in December that he was considering a legislative proposal to put the state in charge of policing a large area in the middle of Downtown Austin. During a virtual town hall, Abbott floated the idea while discussing his push to punish cities that "defund the police."

Areas policed by state police might include Downtown Austin, The Texas State Capitol and the University of Texas at Austin.

On Dec. 18, federal officials met in Austin to announce "Operation Undaunted," a plan to tackle crimes such as robberies, shootings and gang violence in Austin.

The governor has been speaking out against city leaders since the Austin City Council's vote earlier this year to reallocate funding from the Austin Police Department. The budget cuts went into effect starting Oct. 1.

The Austin Police Association said they are looking forward to working with the legislature "on addressing problems caused by Austin City Council."

The next Texas legislative session begins in January.

WATCH: How the City of Austin plans to reallocate police funds

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Christmas star': Jupiter and Saturn align to create the visible bright light in our sky for first time in almost 800 years

Planetary conjunction among 5 top astronomy events this month

What is in the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill?