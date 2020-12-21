Draft language sent for bill to transfer control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS, Gov. Abbott says

Tweeted on Dec. 21, the governor said the draft language comes "just in time for Christmas."

AUSTIN, Texas — Draft language for a proposed law regarding police funding has been "sent," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet.

Tweeted on Dec. 21, the governor said the draft language comes "just in time for Christmas."

"The Legislative Council has sent draft language for a proposed law that would transfer control of the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott tweeted. "One way or another we will pass a law to keep Austin safe."

RELATED:

The Texas Tribune reported early in December that he was considering a legislative proposal to put the state in charge of policing a large area in the middle of Downtown Austin. During a virtual town hall, Abbott floated the idea while discussing his push to punish cities that "defund the police."

Areas policed by state police might include Downtown Austin, The Texas State Capitol and the University of Texas at Austin.

On Dec. 18, federal officials met in Austin to announce "Operation Undaunted," a plan to tackle crimes such as robberies, shootings and gang violence in Austin.

The Austin Police Association said they are looking forward to working with the legislature "on addressing problems caused by Austin City Council."

The next Texas legislative session begins in January.