Texas Gov. Abbott asking every candidate for public office to sign pledge against defunding police departments

"We need all leaders and all Texans to join us in backing the blue," the governor said.

A total of $150 million from APD's budget will go to other services.

In a video posted on Abbott's YouTube channel Sept. 9, the governor said budget cuts invite "crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."

"We need all leaders and all Texans to join us in backing the blue," he said in the video. "That is why I'm calling on every Texan and every candidate for public office, regardless of party affiliation, to join me in signing a pledge against defunding our police departments."

He's asking Texans to sign and share the pledge on social media Thursday at 2 p.m. using the hashtag #TexasBacksTheBlue.

The move comes as a group of six local advocates announced a new political action committee on Wednesday called Fight for Austin PAC, with the goal of raising $300,000 for the November elections.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday its goal is to support candidates who they say prioritize public safety.

The group is targeting councilmembers up for re-election this November after City Council unanimously voted in favor of the APD budget changes.

“Incumbent council members have made our city less safe,” said PAC board member Matt Mackowiak. “Our Fight for Austin PAC will give Austinites an opportunity to support candidates who will make our city safer. It is time Austin fights back against City Hall. It is time we throw the bums out.”

Councilmembers have argued the changes to the police budget were made to improve public safety following widespread protests against police brutality.

The Texas Democrats responded to the move on Wednesday, calling it "a political stunt."

"Greg Abbott knows Texans are fed up with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, so he tries a tired old trick to change the subject and manufacture fear," said Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia.

Garcia said Abbott was "desperate to change the narrative."

"Texans know that equal justice has never been real for Black Texans and many others," he said. "They know that we must dismantle systemic racism, and they know peaceful protest against police violence should not be met with more violence, yet that’s exactly what Donald Trump has advocated for. We must always strive to fulfill the American promise, that all are created and treated equally."

At a press conference in August announcing a legislative proposal that freezes property tax revenue for cities that vote to defund police departments, Abbott stated Austin has seen an increase in crime, specifically murders, aggravated robberies and robberies.

According to a report looking at data from June, the Wall Street Journal reported Austin saw a 64.29% increase in homicides compared to the same point last year. Specifically, there were 14 murders at the end of June 2019 and 23 murders by the end of June 2020.

According to July data, that increase has fallen a bit. There were 19 murders at the end of July 2019, compared to 29 at the end of July 2020 – that's an increase of about 53%.