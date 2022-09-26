Rep. Pfluger hosting Service Academy Night

Attendees will learn about the academy nomination process and get the opportunity to meet with representatives from the academies, the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and Pfluger's office.

"As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, I can tell you first hand there is no greater privilege than answering our Nation’s call, and swearing an oath to defend this country and keep it secure. This Nation, enshrined in the ideals of freedom, liberty, and opportunity, is held up by the men and women who don the uniform and valiant defend this great country," Pfluger said in a press release.