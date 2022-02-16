August Pfluger introduces Midland Over Moscow Act

The bill is designed to make the U.S. more energy independent, while also supporting the country's allies and partners.

MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Congressman August Pfluger believes that America should be putting Midland over Moscow. It is one reason why he introduced the Midland Over Moscow Act.

It is designed to do a few things. First, it would force President Biden to come up with an energy strategy to counter Russia, re-impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and advocate for more market access to ship our energy to places around the world that need it.

"Mr. President, it’s time to put Midland over Moscow," Pfluger said. "It’s time to take our product, and the hard-working Americans, and those especially here in the Permian Basin and to strengthen our country, not weaken it."

Midland Over Moscow is a piece of legislation that Pfluger has been working on since his first day in office.

"We want it all to tie together, to stop the weakness that we see, to enhance production and make sure that our partners and allies have access to our energy," Pfluger said. "You see, every partner that we have around the world, especially those in Eastern Europe, are asking for more U.S. energy. They know it’s the cleanest burning, most efficient energy."

Pfluger also said that the Midland Over Moscow Act does something that President Biden promised to do on the campaign trail, but has failed to back up: move energy to the forefront.

"Midland Over Moscow puts us on the worldwide stage," Pfluger said. "It shows leadership, it strengthens our economy. Everyone that I’ve talked to was excited about it. Local leaders, national leaders, those throughout Texas, because they understand the importance of what this does."

Not only does the act have benefits here at home, but also for the country's partners abroad.