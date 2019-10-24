ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County.

DPS reports the crash took place just after midnight on October 21. It happened at Quartz Avenue and Lime Street, about 15 miles south of Odessa.

Stephen Moore, 32, was traveling south on Quartz when he attempted to make a left turn onto Lime Street. He collided with Vincent Delk, 48, who was driving a Suzuki ATV in the opposite direction on Quartz Avenue.

Delk was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DPS says he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

