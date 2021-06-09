ATV crash sparks conversation about motorized vehicle safety

A 6-year-old got into an ATV crash and sustained life-threatening injuries, which has sparked a conversation in the community about motorized vehicles and safety.

ODESSA, Texas — A 6-year-old got into an ATV crash Sunday and sustained life-threatening injuries, which has sparked a conversation in the community about motorized vehicles and safety, especially with kids.

"That could have been my daughter that could have been anybody," said Jorge Jimenez, a local concerned citizen.

"They are almost never wearing helmet or any kind of safety equipment you know anything at all, that's even worse, I guess they don't know the danger they're in," said Jimenez.

Jorge Jimenez has seen kids without helmets on ATV's driving through his yard and in the street which has been captured on his security camera.

"All that goes through my head when I see a little kid riding an ATV, you know, where are their parents, do they not know the danger they're in?" Jimenez said.

Jimenez has a personal connection to the issue, with his wife's cousin dying from an ATV accident.

"He went head on into a building and he died right then and there," he said.

Jorge just wants parents and children to know how dangerous these machines can be.

"I mean all it takes is a little pot hole, or a little rock that you can't see and that could cause a big accident," said Jimenez.