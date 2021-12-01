Atmos Energy responding to odor calls in Odessa area

There are no active evacuations due to the calls.

ODESSA, Texas — Atmos Energy is actively responding to odor calls in the Odessa area, the company announced in a press release Wednesday night.

There are no active evacuations as a result of the calls. However, NewsWest 9 has had several viewers in the Odessa area contact us about a strong gas smell.

In the release, Atmos thanked Odessa Fire Rescue for their support and residents for calling their emergency number to report areas where the odor can be smelled.

The company also took time to remind residents who think they smell gas to leave the area immediately and call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866-322-8667 from a safe distance.