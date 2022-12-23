OPD reminds public about ATM safety

Be aware of your surroundings and never let people watch as you enter your PIN.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft.

When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.

If you are followed, you should walk to a police or fire station or a well-lit, crowded location. If you think you might be in danger, call 911.

Do not count cash at the machine or anywhere in public. Instead wait until you are in your car or another secure location.

You should also be cautious about anyone nearby trying to assist with an ATM transaction.

Make sure no one can look over your shoulder when entering your PIN, and if the machine eats the card do not re-enter the number. Call a bank official instead.

You should also have your PIN memorized and never write it on your card.

Finally, if you are using a drive-up ATM, police say to make sure you keep your engine running and your door locked. Leaving room to maneuver between your car and the one ahead of you is a good idea as well.