AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) report that medics responded to 16 calls and transported eight people to the hospital over the course of Saturday's Texas Football game against Rice at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Of the 16 incidents, ATCEMS said six were due to heat-related illnesses.

According to ATCEMS, approximately 80 other people were treated at in-stadium aid stations. The agency estimates at least half of those incidents were caused by the heat.