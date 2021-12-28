At-home COVID-19 tests are becoming hard to come by

"Pharmacies are out, that's for sure, I've called and asked many, many places to see if we can get them for patients and we can't get it."

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're trying to get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test from a pharmacy, it won't be easy.

"Pharmacies are out, that's for sure, I've called and asked many, many places to see if we can get them for patients and we can't get it," said Setor Akati, Pharmacist at Doctors Pharmacy in Midland.

The holiday season and new omicron COVID-19 variant have people worried about getting the virus, which means more testing.

"It's been crazy for the last three weeks at least," said Akati.

At Doctors Pharmacy they've been out of at-home tests, and they're not the only ones.

"Even our sister pharmacy in Odessa, North Park Pharmacy, they also don't have any, so we are all trying our best to look for them for our customers," said Akati.

Wholesalers, where the pharmacies get the tests, are running low too.

"Every single day I check on our wholesalers, all of them," said Akati.

Akati's suggestion is to get a PCR test. PCR tests are easier to find and they can do them right at the pharmacy. The results can take up to 48 hours, but they're extremely accurate.

When it comes to getting more at-home tests, Akati and other pharmacies are trying.

"We are doing our best everyday to try and get more tests for our patients," said Akati.