Mexico is one of the largest U.S. trade partners and also a major supplier of crude oil.

“Tariffs are a hot topic today up here in DC and we want to remind people that we fight for an even playing field,” said Matt Gallagher, CEO of Parsley Petroleum Oil and Gas.

However there has been an increase of concerns with tariffs, particularly in the oil field.

“Mexico shouldn’t allow millions of people in to our country and they can stop it very quickly, I think they will and if they won’t we’re going to put tariffs up,” said President Donald Trump.

With threats of increasing taxes on produce, oil becomes a concern as well, pushing Representatives from oil and gas companies to educate lawmakers the importance of oil prices and the Permian basin.

“Let them know that it’s a key to our economic engine. And in fact our national security. I’m also reminding them that it’s the largest oil field in the world, producing over four million barrels a day,” said Gallagher

Republican Senator Ted Cruz stated in an interview he understands the president's frustration, but believes this is the wrong solution to the crisis.

“Right now what we’re seeing is like a giant game of chicken. It’s like two trucks on a country road headed straight for each other, on is going to blink,” said Cruz.

According to President Donald Trump, this 5% tax is set to gradually increase until the flow of undocumented immigrants across the border stop.

“It’s tough to argue benefits or problems of tariffs they can be used as a tool if people aren’t playing fairly across the globe but it should be a short term deal and over long term I think they should become to negotiated agreements on fair trade,” said Gallagher.