SEMINOLE, Texas — Windows Pro has been around for 23 years in Seminole, and before COVID-19, business was booming.

"Instead of expanding like we were planning on doing, we're just trying to hang on until this thing is over," says David Neufeld, the owner of Windows Pro.

Windows Pro isn't the only small business struggling in the Basin. Hundreds have applied for the paycheck protection program

"There's definitely some anxiety there's definitely some wonder, especially if this is going to be extended even longer," Neufeld says.

What's the best way to help protect small businesses? Shop local.

"Even if you do online shopping, just try to shop locally," advises Neufeld.

A great way to help while keeping with social distancing rules is buying gift cards or gift certificates. These can act as a "loan" for small businesses to help keep them afloat.

In Midland and Odessa, both cities' development corporations have put together a survey for small businesses to fill out about the impacts of COVID-19.

The goal is to use these results to implement a strategic plan to help small businesses.

Neufeld says that with a little help, small businesses can survive this pandemic.

"Don't let fear control you. We will make it through this."

