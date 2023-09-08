Satellite leak detection service will help detect and tend to leaks in the City of Midland

A new satellite detection service will be able to detect water main breaks in Midland 10 feet below ground; which will allow quick repairs and save the city water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will soon be using a new satellite leak detection service to detect and tend to any leaks before they become detrimental.

"This will help us find those leaks when they’re small before they become big leaks that break the road," said Craigo. "saving lots of money in infrastructure damage, and water loss and emergency crews.

Craigo said in the City of Midland it costs $2.5 million a month alone just to get water. With this new detection, the city hopefully will not waste a single drop.

A company called Asterra teamed up with NASA to create an AI algorithm that allows a satellite to do two passes over the city and see 10 feet below ground to detect leaks. Those two passes would occur about five months apart.

"So this program is the satellite leak, [in reference to] the two passes, the computer program that helps monitor with that and we’re also getting crews here that helps us pinpoint the leak," Craigo said. "The satellite will find it in a two block radius and then people are coming to pinpoint the exact location of that leak."

This will also aid water conservation and allow crews to make quick repairs.

"So any unknown loss of water below ground is a huge waste of money so water conservation is what we’re looking at," Craigo said. "We’re trying to find leaks before they get huge so we don’t lose that water into nothingness."

"The satellite program can help us focus those efforts in areas where there may be a lot of leaks which means we may fix those leaks now," Craigo said. "But that’s an area that’s going to end up with more leaks, that'll be an area we go in and fix first."