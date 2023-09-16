Pecos veteran preparing to compete at NPC New Mexico State Open

PECOS, Texas — Pecos veteran, 24-year-old Ezra Zermeno, is getting ready to compete on a national stage.
The Marine is competing at the National Physique Committee at the New Mexico State Open on December 3, 2023. The NPC New Mexico State Open is a bodybuilding event where athletes compete for first place and a National Qualification.
Zermeno was raised in Texas and recently moved back to Pecos after serving. He competed and earned third place at a Marine Corps Iron Man Competition and developed skills in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.
"One of my first sergeants would talk to me a lot saying if I wanted to go a step further to push myself if I joined a competition, it would bring the best out in me," said Zermeno.
The requirements for the NPC New Mexico State Open include strict training and diet.
Zermeno's team is seeking sponsors to get him on the national stage. To help, you can call 432-775-1731 for more information.