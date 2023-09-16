Pecos veteran preparing to compete at NPC New Mexico State Open

24-year-old Ezra Zermeno recently moved back to Pecos after serving in the Marines. He's training to get a National Qualification.

Example video title will go here for this video

PECOS, Texas — Pecos veteran, 24-year-old Ezra Zermeno, is getting ready to compete on a national stage.

The Marine is competing at the National Physique Committee at the New Mexico State Open on December 3, 2023. The NPC New Mexico State Open is a bodybuilding event where athletes compete for first place and a National Qualification.

Zermeno was raised in Texas and recently moved back to Pecos after serving. He competed and earned third place at a Marine Corps Iron Man Competition and developed skills in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.

"One of my first sergeants would talk to me a lot saying if I wanted to go a step further to push myself if I joined a competition, it would bring the best out in me," said Zermeno.

The requirements for the NPC New Mexico State Open include strict training and diet.