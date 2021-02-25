Odessa Police searching for another serial groper

Three different women have been groped by the man seen in this surveillance video. Some even in public places like a tea shop.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are on the hunt for a man who has groped multiple women.

So far Odessa Police have a few leads but no one in custody.

Disturbing surveillance video of one of the assaults is making its rounds on social media. It shows a man sitting at a local tea business, he then gets up and gropes a woman in front of other customers.

“He’s been bold, he’s been targeting females in public places," Cpl. Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Public Information Officer, said.

The suspect is different than another groping case, that by the way, is still open.

“The one a few years ago, he was targeting females alone at apartment buildings," LeSueur said. "This one is targeting females in public business in broad daylight.”

So far, three assaults have been reported to police in the past week.

Two assaults since this weekend and one a few weeks ago.

“It hasn’t just been one specific place, it’s been all over Odessa," LeSueur said. "Three completely different places all believed to be committed by the same suspect.”

Police only have the surveillance video and a screengrab of the suspect's car to work with right now.

This is where you come in to help:

“We’re all on the same team and we can't solve this without the help of the public," LeSueur said. "Please be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious person."

LeSueur is confident someone knows who this person is.

"We need them to come forward and call us,” he said.