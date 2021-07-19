Miscommunication causes shooting panic in Midland

The incident occurred near the Brighton Apartment homes.

MIDLAND, Texas — A big miscommunication mishap in Midland caused a massive panic near the Brighton Apartment Homes on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to Brighton Court in reference to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area.

Someone also said they saw a rifle at the scene when they called police.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man with the rifle said he also heard gunshots and ran out of this apartment with the rifle to find out what was happening and protect his family.

He was fully cooperative with the officers when questioned.