Midland Development Corporation discusses the three proposals for Midland Downtown Master Plan

During Monday's MDC meeting, the board discussed and considered the three proposals they received from the three firms on the downtown master plan for Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — During Midland Development Corporation meeting on Monday, there was discussion and consideration taken in regards to which firm would be chosen to do the Midland Downtown Master Plan.

All in the month of August, The Midland Development Corporation listened to three presentations from the three firms that responded to the request for proposal to redevelop a block of downtown.

The first one was from Kimley-Horn, the second from Halff and the last one from Parkhill Smith and Cooper.

According to MDC Director Sara Harris, it has been a while since Midland had a downtown master plan. Harris believes Midland is in need of a new one.

“MDC board had a discussion about having a downtown master plan because the last plan that was commissioned for downtown was done in 2007," Harris said. "We’ve had a lot of great development since then."

To discuss all this great development and finding the best firm to do the master plan for it, there was input at the boardroom table from city officials like Mayor Lori Blong, Midland City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and MDC board members.

“There’s a lot of activity going downtown and there’s lots of parties of interests," Harris said. “It’s difficult to have cohesive downtown development and growth without a roadmap that helps decision makers and investors that’s our motivation to continue down the path of success that we’re already seeing with Downtown Midland.”

There was even discussion on how the proposed entertainment district could potentially go hand in hand with this master plan.

“Certainly I think that organic growth of downtown and downtown becoming a destination for the city and something that’s helpful for businesses that are looking to recruit and retain workforce, is a big component of that," Harris said. "So, an attractive city center that enhances Midland workforce."