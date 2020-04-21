MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Independent School District unanimously approved two measures today that will help seniors impacted by COVID-19.

The first measure approved involves students' senior GPA, which will now be determined by the Fall 2019 semester only.

The second measure impacts class rankings, which are to be determined by all grades up to and including the Fall 2019 semester.

The approval of these measures means that the Spring 2020 semester will have no impact on neither the seniors' final GPA nor their class ranking.

As for graduation, there are no definitive plans just yet, but the school board would like to get input from this year's senior class about how they would like their ceremony to look.

One other important resolution was unanimously approved this evening by the school board, which involves student GPAs in general.

Students who enter 9th grade prior to the 2022-2023 school year and had been taking high school level courses will essentially be able to have those grades factored into their high school GPA upon arrival. But this will only apply for classes in Math, Science, Social Studies, English and languages other than English.

Students that will enter 9th grade starting in the 2022-2023 school year will not have this resolution apply to them.

Pictured below is the agenda item which goes into greater detail:

