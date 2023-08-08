Ector County Commissioners approve agreement for secondary water source for Gardendale

The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation and an engineering firm are able to construct a pipeline that will serve as a secure secondary water source.

GARDENDALE, Texas — Ector County Commissioners voted in favor of an agreement with an engineering firm, Burgess and Niple Inc. and the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

Now a pipeline can be constructed to serve as a secure secondary water source for Gardendale residents in the future.

“There are members on our board that have been on the board for decades looking for a secondary source because water out of wells around here the water table is dropping," the Greater Gardendale WSC Board President James Wise said. "This is a culmination of years and chasing lots of rabbits to get to a point where we have a secondary source that will secure that for us."

The Corporation received nearly $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the state doled out by the county.

"We were one of six recipients in Ector County and it will certainly go to pay for this it’s for almost $4.5 million to help do this," Wise said. "We were going to do this anyway, so we are so thankful for the county that they recognized that water in this area is very important for the future."

They also have an agreement with the City of Odessa to help with the water distribution process as well.