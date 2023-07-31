Dress for Success Permian Basin reopened their doors after closing last year

Dress for Success Permian Basin doors closed back in December 2022 and they are now back open as of April 2023, providing services to help local women.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A wide selection of donated blazer, blouses, dresses and shoes are all set up in the new Dress for Success Permian Basin location.

"In April, we got approved to reopen Dress for Success Permian Basin and that is a program within our non-profit, and under that program we provide training for interviews, we provide assistance for resumes and then we also provide clothing for interviews and work," said Misty Knight, President & CEO of Tenacious Woman Ministries.

The program had to close back in December 2022.

But thanks to Knight, a Midland native, the doors are back open.

"It was part of another non-profit in Odessa called the Well and in December the Well closed their doors," said Knight.

"I’m passionate about this because as women when we go through life we experience a lot of events that kind of take a little piece of our greatness away from us," she said. "We aren’t being fully who we were created to be, so that’s why I’m passionate about this to help women find their greatness again so that they can go out and do great things in the world."

With the help of their own stylist, women come in, get suited and leave dressed and ready for success.

"We have a stylist come in and put together outfits. Our stylist has this staged for a woman coming in this week and she pulls out your sizes, the things you like [and] gets it ready for you," Knight said. "So, when you come in, you’re not shopping through the whole store and getting overwhelmed. You just have this stuff we’ve put together for you and leave with five to ten outfits for work."