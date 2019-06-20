ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is accepting applications for the 26th session of the Citizen's Police Academy.

The goal of the academy is to educate the public about how the department works and increase the bond between citizens and officers.

This sixteen-week program will begin August 1 and run Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Additionally, the classes are free.

The deadline to register for the academy is June 26 at 5 p.m. or when the class reaches capacity. Only the first 40 applicants will be accepted, but if you don't get in this time you are encouraged to apply for the next session.

To register you can visit the Odessa Police Department or click here.