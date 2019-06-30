“Kids, families.. we just love being around them. Just helping one another letting people know they ain’t alone," said Hector Velvez, founder of Paragon.

On Saturday, June 29, Paragon's task was to raise money for 20-year-old Valeria Nabarrette, who was born with Glycogen Storage Disease and is now in need of a liver transplant.

“She graduated in 2017 from Odessa High School. The money that we’re raising right here is for her and her family, medical bills and whatever she needs," said Velvez.

A turn out that Velez described as overwhelming, as they had cars lining up all day down the street.

“We’ve had nonstop cars coming out here, state troopers, sheriffs all kinds of people coming out here donating money," said Velvez.

Nabbarette’s mom says funds will not only go towards medical bills but a place to stay for months, close to a hospital, in the case her daughter rejects the liver.

“What’s really, really gotten our attention is I mean how people come together and do something like this. Everyone out here at the car wash is family of ours and just seeing the amount of people show up and donate the amount of money they’ve been donating, just lets us know that they have a heart just as well as we do," said Velvez.