Big Spring Fire prepping for icy roads after snowstorm

BIG SPRING, Texas — Snow, snow oh and more snow.

Two winter storms in two weeks a real winter treat for our neck of the desert.

“It’s very significant for big spring and west texas…yes,” Craig Ferguson, Big Spring Fire Chief, said.

Call Sunday's storm deja vu, the area was still thawing out from the first storm nearly two weeks ago.

“That snow we had was forecasted to be further south," Ferguson said. "Here in Howard County, we were not prepared for 14 inches. We did numerous rescues. We ran up and down the highways all night. Unfortunately, we are not prepared for those kinds of things in West Texas.”

When the forecast called for more snow, Chief Ferguson got to work.

“We watched the forecast and I hired additional people so we could manage more ambulances and just have more people on call for weather conditions like this.”

Ferguson expects the snow to freeze, making for dangerous driving Monday morning.

“We just urge people to stay home," Ferguson. "Stay off the roads, they’re going to be frozen, go into work late.”

The fire department did not see any accidents on Sunday and hope people are cautious on their drive Monday.