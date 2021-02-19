Oncor updates public on significant decrease in power outages

As of 6:00 a.m., there are only 27,000 power outages remaining from the cold weather earlier this week.

This is extremely significant as at the peak of the week, there were more than 1.3 million customers affected by power outages.

Oncor believes a large amount of the 27,000 left will have their power back this evening.

If you are still without power, you can report your outage by calling 888-313-4747 or you can text OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor App.

Oncor did work through the night to help restore 19,000 power outages after an ice storm blanketed Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches on late Wednesday and Thursday.