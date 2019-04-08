EL PASO, Texas — "Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals, after mall complex shooting"... was the retweet by Senator Ted Cruz.

As the results of this tragic situation still unfolds in the far west Texas border town of El Paso, many political leaders have utilized their social media platforms to provide condolences and request help from the community.

Governor Gregg Abbott making numerous tweets since the news broke of a gunman opening fire on unsuspecting shoppers at an area retail center earlier today, eventually releasing an official statement, "Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families".

Abbott is expected to be on the ground in El Paso this evening.

Senator John Cornyn taking to his twitter feed to post, "We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence..."

While local officials and the FBI are still investigating and confirming the increasing death and injured tolls, the situation obviously hits closer to home for other political leaders... " I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome", were the thoughtfully chosen words from Democratic Presidential hopeful and life long El Paso native Beto o'Rourke,

Beto who was en-route to El Paso from Las Vegas, hot off the campaign trail, later posted a heartfelt video to his twitter account stating, "El Paso is one of the strongest places in the world--- and if there were ever a moment to be strong, it's this one. Strong for one another, for the families who have lost somebody, and for the first responders".

A reminder from one of El Paso's own that even though Texas may be the largest state in the contiguous union with many different political views and cultural diversification's... in times of tragedy such as this... we really are one very tight and unified community.

If you would like to make a donation you can visit the the El Paso Shooting Victims Fund.

Blood donations can be made locally at: Vitalant, 424 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 and 133 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79907

