Artwalk has been postponed in Alpine until the spring of 2021

The annual gallery has been another event in Big Bend that needed to be moved back due to COVID-19.

ALPINE, Texas — The 27th annual Artwalk event has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The event will be pushed back until the spring of 2021.

According to the Big Bend Sentinel, the group wanted to move ahead with the event and find a way to make it possible in November. They were going to put it in an outdoor venue.

"We are saddened to have to make this decision, however when we decided earlier this year to move forward with Artwalk 2020, we all said that there had to be a date to finalize moving forward or postponing the event,” said John Davis, president of the Board of Alpine’s Gallery Night, Inc.

However, with covid-19 positivity rates increasing in recent weeks, the group had to make the decision to move the event back.