MIDLAND, Texas — The 36th Celebration of the Arts begins on Friday, May 17 with a Premier Party featuring 40 visual artists.

Days two and three on the 18th and 19th will feature artists on the second floor of the DoubleTree in downtown as well as the block of Loraine St. between Wall St. and Missouri Ave.

The Loraine St. area will feature activities and take away projects for children as well as live music, games, and surprises.