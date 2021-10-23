Arts Council of Midland holding community market

The market will feature dozens of artists, live performances, activities and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Arts Council of Midland will be holding its annual Artist Community Market on November 6.

Over 30 local artists will be on hand to display and sell their creations.

The community is invited to come out to the Arts Council grounds, located at 1506 W Illinois Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured at the event will be live music, food trucks, art activities for children and more.

In lieu of admission, the Arts Council is asking for donations of art supplies to pass out to area public schools. Items requested are crayola markers and crayons, construction paper, glue sticks, children's scissors, colored pencils and paintbrushes.

Cash donations are also accepted for anyone who can't bring an item.