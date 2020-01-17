ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Odessa Arts are collaborating to select artwork by local artists to be displayed at City Hall. This project will bring attention to the artist community in Odessa.

The pieces will be selected by a committee comprising of Odessa Arts staff, the City of Odessa Staff and community members.

The pieces will be displayed on the fifth floor of City Hall from April 2020 to January 2021.

According to publicartist.org, there are goals and requirements.

Artwork Goals

1. To beautify City Hall

2. To draw attention to the community of artists in Odessa & Ector County

3. To build a percent art collection for the City of Odessa

Eligibility

All residents of Odessa and Ector County are encouraged to apply. Works must be created within the past 5 years.

You must be a resident of Ector County to enter this competition.

All artwork must have been created by the artist making the entry.

All artwork must be for sale.

Selection Criteria

Artwork must be appropriate for public display in a government building and comply with the Community Gallery Guidelines adopted by City Council.

Artwork must be ready-to-hang (not exceed 40" in the longest dimension).

Make sure your frames are gallery quality.

Mats are not required although we do ask that you use only white.

Clearly label the back of your work with your full name, medium and contact information. Odessa Arts reserves the right to exclude works from the exhibition that are not gallery-ready and professional in presentation.

The deadline for submissions is February 14.

Additional information and to submit artwork.

