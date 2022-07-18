Artists gather to show off skills at Celebration of the Arts Festival

Whether you act, paint, sculpt, whittle or write, it was all on display at Midland College.

MIDLAND, Texas — This weekend over sixty artists gathered at Midland College for the Celebration of the Arts Festival.

West Texas is full of artists that display their talents using different mediums and artforms

"I've been painting for about seven years and everything is opening up for me," said Jay Ybarra, a painter who was in attendance.

Local writers and playwrights were also at the festival.

"So I decided to write a story about a very kind hearted troll even though he looks a little intimating on the outside he's actually very kind hearted," said Rosie Talley, local author of the children's book 'Linus The Troll.'

Talents that come in many different forms and from different places.

"When I was 16, I was like I have to show people my talent." said Aron Kapembeza, a sculptor. "All these stones I have here they're all native to Zimbabwe and they're very hard rocks these can come from the mountains."

Different pieces of art were on display and on sale and all pieces unique, inspired by something different.

"I love the animals," Ybarra said. "Animals are always posing no matter what they're doing they're always posing just the beauty of nature, everything."

Artists hope the show will inspire others to give any kind of art a shot,