Artesia woman charged with 1st Degree Murder of a Child

A deceased newborn baby was found in Artesia General Hospital by Police Officers on January 27, 2023.

ARTESIA, N.M. — The Artesia Police Department arrested 19-year-old Alexee J. Trevizo after a multiple month-long investigation into the death of a newborn.

The incident occurred on January 27, 2023 at the Artesia General Hospital Emergency Room. There, APD responded quickly and began a death investigation about an unattended newborn baby.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Medical Investigator of New Mexico, and on March 28, 2023, they were able to determine the manner of the death to be homicide.

The case information was immediately presented to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office by APD Detectives that same day. A criminal complaint was approved on May 10, 2023, leading to formal charged being filed on the mother of the victim, Alexee J. Trevizo.

Trevizo has been formally charged with Murder in the 1st Degree or also known as Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death and Tampering with Evidence.